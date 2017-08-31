New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City send Giannelli Imbula on loan to Toulouse

Giannelli Imbula in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Giannelli Imbula swaps Stoke City for Toulouse on a season-long loan deal, 18 months after joining the Potters for a club-record fee of £18.3m.
Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a season-long loan deal after struggling to make an impression in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was made the Potters' club-record signing when joining from Porto in a £18.3m transfer from Porto in February 2016.

Imbula failed to truly settle in the Potteries, however, and after being given permission to discuss terms with Toulouse on a short-term move he has taken up the option to depart.

AS Monaco are also understood to have shown an interest in the former France Under-21s international, who has made just 23 Premier League starts since joining last year.

Imbula has also been overlooked for selection in the opening weeks of the 2017-18 campaign, last featuring in the goalless draw with Manchester City in March.

