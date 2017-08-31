Giannelli Imbula swaps Stoke City for Toulouse on a season-long loan deal, 18 months after joining the Potters for a club-record fee of £18.3m.

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a season-long loan deal after struggling to make an impression in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was made the Potters' club-record signing when joining from Porto in a £18.3m transfer from Porto in February 2016.

Imbula failed to truly settle in the Potteries, however, and after being given permission to discuss terms with Toulouse on a short-term move he has taken up the option to depart.

AS Monaco are also understood to have shown an interest in the former France Under-21s international, who has made just 23 Premier League starts since joining last year.

Imbula has also been overlooked for selection in the opening weeks of the 2017-18 campaign, last featuring in the goalless draw with Manchester City in March.