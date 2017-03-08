Manchester City are held to a goalless draw by Stoke City in their Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to 10 points but only after being held to a goalless draw by Stoke City.

The home side were hoping to capitalise on their rearranged fixture with the Potters, but they produced one of their least effective displays of the campaign as Stoke held firm at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola decided to rest both Raheem Sterling and David Silva for the game in the North-West, and their absence lifted the visitors who had the better of the opening exchanges.

As early as the sixth minute, they should have taken the lead when a cross from Erik Pieters found Mame Biram Diouf at the back post, but his scuffed volley was comfortably saved by Willy Caballero.

Just before the midway point of the first half, Bruno Martins Indi had an opportunity to open the scoring when meeting a free kick but he failed to control the ball from 16 yards out and it ran through to Caballero.

Up the other end, Aleksandar Kolarov forced a decent stop out of Lee Grant from a free kick, but that was as good as it got for City as they failed to create a chance during open play in the first 45 minutes.

Stoke were being equally wasteful in the final third but Mark Hughes would have been delighted to see his team reach the break against his former club on level terms.

Hughes had handed a first Stoke start to Saido Berahino and the January signing almost raced clear of the City defence soon after the restart, only to see Nicolas Otamendi and Gael Clichy get back to deny him getting a shot on goal.

City improved gradually as the second half progressed but both Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure blazed over when being presented with chances around the penalty area.

David Silva should have scored after playing a one-two with Fernandinho before sending the ball wide of the post, before Otamendi headed over the crossbar from a corner.

Kelechi Iheanacho squandered a chance from six yards out during added-on time but a late goal would have been harsh on Stoke, who were led by an outstanding display from Ryan Shawcross and Martins Indi in the centre of defence.