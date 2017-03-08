Mar 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
StokeStoke City

Sane (54')
FT

Bardsley (24'), Walters (84'), Sobhi (90')

Result: Manchester City held to goalless draw by Stoke City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City are held to a goalless draw by Stoke City in their Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Manchester City have closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to 10 points but only after being held to a goalless draw by Stoke City.

The home side were hoping to capitalise on their rearranged fixture with the Potters, but they produced one of their least effective displays of the campaign as Stoke held firm at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola decided to rest both Raheem Sterling and David Silva for the game in the North-West, and their absence lifted the visitors who had the better of the opening exchanges.

As early as the sixth minute, they should have taken the lead when a cross from Erik Pieters found Mame Biram Diouf at the back post, but his scuffed volley was comfortably saved by Willy Caballero.

Just before the midway point of the first half, Bruno Martins Indi had an opportunity to open the scoring when meeting a free kick but he failed to control the ball from 16 yards out and it ran through to Caballero.

Up the other end, Aleksandar Kolarov forced a decent stop out of Lee Grant from a free kick, but that was as good as it got for City as they failed to create a chance during open play in the first 45 minutes.

Stoke were being equally wasteful in the final third but Mark Hughes would have been delighted to see his team reach the break against his former club on level terms.

Hughes had handed a first Stoke start to Saido Berahino and the January signing almost raced clear of the City defence soon after the restart, only to see Nicolas Otamendi and Gael Clichy get back to deny him getting a shot on goal.

City improved gradually as the second half progressed but both Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure blazed over when being presented with chances around the penalty area.

David Silva should have scored after playing a one-two with Fernandinho before sending the ball wide of the post, before Otamendi headed over the crossbar from a corner.

Kelechi Iheanacho squandered a chance from six yards out during added-on time but a late goal would have been harsh on Stoke, who were led by an outstanding display from Ryan Shawcross and Martins Indi in the centre of defence.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring with Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Read Next:
Arnautovic doubtful for Man City clash
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Erik Pieters, Mame Biram Diouf, Willy Caballero, Bruno Martins Indi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Lee Grant, Mark Hughes, Saido Berahino, Nicolas Otamendi, Leroy Sane, Yaya Toure, Fernandinho, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ryan Shawcross, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City players fought like never before'
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Nothing fortunate about Manchester City draw'
Result: Man City held to goalless draw by StokeTeam News: Sterling one of three to drop outFernandinho 'to be rewarded with new deal'Isco 'keen on Manchester City move'Pep Guardiola coy on title chances
Guardiola: 'English players are so expensive'Guardiola: 'Sane can still improve'Guardiola: 'Kompany closing in on return'Toure: 'Sergio Aguero is still the best'Sanchez 'not allowed to join PL rival'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Stoke City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Nothing fortunate about Manchester City draw'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Result: Manchester City held to goalless draw by Stoke City
Berahino delighted to be back playingTeam News: Sterling one of three to drop outPep Guardiola coy on title chancesArnautovic doubtful for Man City clashJack Butland close to first-team return
Birmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Mark Hughes wants more from ArnautovicMark Hughes: 'We could have scored more'Result: Arnautovic brace does for struggling BoroTeam News: Johnson, Cameron back for Stoke
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 