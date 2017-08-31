New Transfer Talk header

Leeds United confirm Pierre-Michel Lasogga deal

Leeds United confirm the arrival of striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburger SV on a season-long loan.
Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburger SV on a season-long loan.

On Tuesday, Hamburg revealed that they had agreed to allow the 25-year-old to join the Championship outfit.

Leeds have now confirmed the loan deal, with Lasogga moving to Elland Road for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Lasogga has scored 30 times in 107 appearances for Hamburg, but has not featured this term. The 6ft 2inch striker will wear the number nine shirt for his new club.

