Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburger SV on a season-long loan.

On Tuesday, Hamburg revealed that they had agreed to allow the 25-year-old to join the Championship outfit.

Leeds have now confirmed the loan deal, with Lasogga moving to Elland Road for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of @Lasogga10 on a season-long loan from Hamburg SV https://t.co/99BNoIYh4p pic.twitter.com/IlbW10GaTt — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2017

Lasogga has scored 30 times in 107 appearances for Hamburg, but has not featured this term. The 6ft 2inch striker will wear the number nine shirt for his new club.