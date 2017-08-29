Leeds United complete the signing of Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan deal.

Leeds United have completed the signing of striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan deal from Hamburger SV.

The 25-year-old travelled to England yesterday in order to undergo talks with the Championship outfit, who had identified Lasogga as a possible replacement for Chris Wood following his departure to Burnley.

Lasogga scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Hamburg last season but did not feature for the club during the current campaign before joining Leeds.

.@Lasogga10 is going on loan to @LUFC until summer 2018.



Best wishes for the season, Pierre! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/pPhiJWtyzU — Hamburger SV (@HSV_English) August 29, 2017

Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt added: "We wish Pierre all the best for his new challenge in England & will be crossing our fingers for him in Leeds' race for promotion."

Lasogga could make his Leeds debut at home to Burton Albion after the international break.