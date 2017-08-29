New Transfer Talk header

Pierre-Michel Lasogga completes Leeds United loan deal

Leeds United complete the signing of Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan deal.
Leeds United have completed the signing of striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan deal from Hamburger SV.

The 25-year-old travelled to England yesterday in order to undergo talks with the Championship outfit, who had identified Lasogga as a possible replacement for Chris Wood following his departure to Burnley.

Lasogga scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Hamburg last season but did not feature for the club during the current campaign before joining Leeds.


Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt added: "We wish Pierre all the best for his new challenge in England & will be crossing our fingers for him in Leeds' race for promotion."

Lasogga could make his Leeds debut at home to Burton Albion after the international break.

Hamburg's forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga celebrates scoring a penalty during the German first division football Bundesliga match between Hamburg SV and Borussia Dortmund in Hamburg, northern Germany on November 20, 2015.
