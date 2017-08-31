New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Swansea City to pay Bayern Munich £6.5m for Renato Sanches

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Juventus and Benfica wanted to take Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich, but he chose Swansea City as part of a £6.5m package.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 15:40 UK

Swansea City reportedly persuaded Bayern Munich to offload Renato Sanches by agreeing to pay £6.5m to take the midfielder on loan.

The Portugal international, voted Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 last summer, has been sent to South Wales for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to BBC Sport, the package put together by the Swans will see them hand over £4m upfront while also paying a further £2.5m in wages, helping them to fend off competition from other potential suitors.

It is claimed that Juventus and Benfica also made bids, but both the 20-year-old and Bayern wanted assurances that he will play regular football.

Sanches failed to score in 25 appearances for Bayern upon joining from Benfica last year.

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Read Next:
Swansea City sign Renato Sanches on loan
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Renato Sanches, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Swansea City to pay Bayern Munich £6.5m for Renato Sanches
 Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Swansea City sign Renato Sanches on loan
 Bayern Munich's Brazilian defender Rafinha runs with the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match against SV Werder Bremen on December 7, 2013
Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'
Swansea deal to sign Sanches back on?Swansea 'unlikely to sign Sanches'Swansea 'in hunt for Renato Sanches'Liverpool planning Renato Sanches move?Julian Draxler decides to remain at PSG?
Bayern keen on PSG playmaker Draxler?Lewandowski "very glad" to win Super CupSpurs star Dier on Bayern radar?Result: Bayern win DFL-Supercup on penaltiesLive Commentary: Dortmund 2-2 Bayern - as it happened
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Swansea City News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Swansea City to pay Bayern Munich £6.5m for Renato Sanches
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Fernando Llorente 'having medical at Tottenham Hotspur'
 Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Swansea City sign Renato Sanches on loan
Man City, Swansea 'agree Bony fee'Spurs leading race to sign Llorente?Swansea deal to sign Sanches back on?Nacer Chadli 'wants Swansea City move'Swansea 'unlikely to sign Sanches'
Swansea 'in hunt for Renato Sanches'Swansea 'to offer £13m for Wilfried Bony'Clement: "Decent start to the season"Result: Swansea condemn Palace to another defeatTeam News: McArthur starts for Palace
> Swansea City Homepage
More Juventus News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Swansea City to pay Bayern Munich £6.5m for Renato Sanches
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Juventus chief: 'Liverpool ace Emre Can still being monitored'
 Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
AS Monaco 'agree fee for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao'
Agent expects Howedes to join JuventusJuve to move for Emre Can in JanuaryReport: Shkodran Mustafi agrees Inter moveArsenal to consider offers for Mustafi?Barcelona 'holding up Andre Gomes exit'
Juventus 'contact Chelsea over Cahill'Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the YearSpurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundAndre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?Report: Chelsea back in for Marchisio
> Juventus Homepage
More Benfica News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Swansea City to pay Bayern Munich £6.5m for Renato Sanches
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Watford confirm loan signing of Andre Carrillo
 CSKA Moscow's midfielder from Serbia Zoran Tosic (R) vies with Sporting's midfielder Andre Carrillo (L) during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August
Watford close to signing Benfica winger Andre Carrillo on loan?
Watford closing in on Carrillo signing?Palace, Southampton chasing Andre Almeida?Result: Walcott shines as Arsenal run riotReport: Tottenham eye Benfica's FejsaSamaris close to sealing Newcastle deal?
Watford want Benfica winger Carrillo?Barcelona agree deal for Benfica's SemedoNewcastle willing to pay £17.5m for Samaris?Man United in no rush to sign Semedo?Benfica reject Everton bid for Samaris?
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Borussia DortmundDortmund22005056
2Bayern Munich22005146
3Hamburger SV22004136
4Hannover22002026
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach21103214
6Hoffenheim21103214
7RB Leipzig21014313
8Schalke 04Schalke21012113
9Hertha Berlin21012203
10Stuttgart210112-13
11Wolfsburg210113-23
12Augsburg201123-11
13Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt201101-11
14Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen201135-21
15Freiburg201114-31
16Mainz 05200202-20
17FC Koln200214-30
18Werder Bremen200203-30
> Full Version
 