A report claims that Juventus and Benfica wanted to take Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich, but he chose Swansea City as part of a £6.5m package.

The Portugal international, voted Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 last summer, has been sent to South Wales for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to BBC Sport, the package put together by the Swans will see them hand over £4m upfront while also paying a further £2.5m in wages, helping them to fend off competition from other potential suitors.

It is claimed that Juventus and Benfica also made bids, but both the 20-year-old and Bayern wanted assurances that he will play regular football.

Sanches failed to score in 25 appearances for Bayern upon joining from Benfica last year.