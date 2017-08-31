Brighton & Hove Albion are give an extension to complete one final deal on deadline day, thought to be for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.

The Seagulls are understood to be in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen, but they were unable to complete the deal before the 11pm deadline.

However, the Premier League have given them the green light for an extension to the negotiations, meaning that they now have until 1am to complete the transfer.

Newly-promoted Brighton have made 10 new signings already this summer and are hopeful of bringing in one new face before the window shuts.

Janssen endured a difficult first season in English football, scoring just two goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Spurs last term.