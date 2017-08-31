New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City accept £45m bid from Chelsea for Riyad Mahrez?

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Chelsea reportedly have a £45m bid for Riyad Mahrez accepted by Leicester City ahead of a late move.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 18:02 UK

Chelsea have reportedly had a £45m bid accepted by Leicester City for winger Riyad Mahrez.

Roma, Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with the Algerian international over the past few months.

The 2016 PFA Player of the Year released a statement at the end of last season confirming that he wants to leave the King Power Stadium.

Roma reportedly withdrew their interest in the 26-year-old earlier this month after having a handful of bids rejected, but it is believed that Chelsea are keen to get a deal over the line before tonight's 11pm cutoff.

According to BeIn Sports, the Premier League champions and Leicester have agreed a £45m fee, which would allow the Blues to discuss personal terms with Mahrez.

The winger has started all three of the Foxes' league matches this season, and has provided two assists.

Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Man United 'make last-ditch Willian bid'
