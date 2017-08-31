New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla 'considering Stefano Okaka approach'

Stefano Okaka scores the opener during the Premier League game between Watford and Liverpool on August 12, 2017
La Liga side Sevilla weigh up a late move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Sevilla are reportedly weighing up a move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka.

The 28-year-old scored on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Liverpool, but has not featured since due to the form of Andre Gray and Richarlison.

He only joined Watford from Anderlecht last summer, although it is thought that the powerful striker could be heading for the exit before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Everton have previously been credited with an interest, but according to Estadio Deportivo, it is Sevilla that currently lead the race as the Spanish outfit look to improve their options in the final third of the field.

Spain's summer transfer window does not close until Friday night, although Watford would not be able to sign a replacement past Thursday night's 11pm deadline.

