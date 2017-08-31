La Liga side Sevilla weigh up a late move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka, according to a report.

The 28-year-old scored on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Liverpool, but has not featured since due to the form of Andre Gray and Richarlison.

He only joined Watford from Anderlecht last summer, although it is thought that the powerful striker could be heading for the exit before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Everton have previously been credited with an interest, but according to Estadio Deportivo, it is Sevilla that currently lead the race as the Spanish outfit look to improve their options in the final third of the field.

Spain's summer transfer window does not close until Friday night, although Watford would not be able to sign a replacement past Thursday night's 11pm deadline.