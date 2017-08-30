Everton reportedly weigh up a loan move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka, who has fallen out of favour under Hornets boss Marco Silva.

The 28-year-old scored on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Liverpool, but has not featured since due to the form of Andre Gray and Richarlison.

He only joined Watford from Anderlecht last summer, although it is thought that the powerful striker could be heading for the exit on transfer deadline day.

According to The Mirror, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is an admirer of Okaka, and the Dutchman is seriously considering a loan move for the four-time Italian international in a bid to improve his options in the final third of the field.

Everton have also been credited with an interest in Cardiff City forward Kenneth Zohore ahead of Thursday night's deadline.