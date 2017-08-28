Everton 'consider Kenneth Zohore swoop'

Everton reportedly weigh up a move for Cardiff City forward Kenneth Zohore in the latter stages of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old scored 12 Championship goals for Cardiff last season, while he is already off the mark for the Welsh club in the second tier of English football this term.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been strongly linked with the Dane over the last 24 hours, while Hull City are also said to be interested in the powerful striker.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Everton are firmly in the hunt as head coach Ronald Koeman looks to add competition for Wayne Rooney, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sandro Ramirez in the final third of the field.

Zohore, who has scored eight times in 20 appearances for Denmark's Under-21 team, has two years left to run on his contract with Cardiff.