Brighton & Hove Albion 'table £12m bid for Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore'

Kenneth Zohore in action for Brondby in May 2014
Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly table a £12m bid for Kenneth Zohore.
Sunday, August 27, 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly tabled a £12m bid for Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore.

The Premier League newcomers have offered the sum plus add-ons for the Danish forward, according to the Daily Mail.

Hull City previously had an £11m offer for Zohore turned down, while the Dane has also been linked with big-spending Everton.

Cardiff signed the player from Belgian outfit K.V. Kortrijk in 2016, imorely on loan before making the move permanent later that year.

Zohore has scored 15 goals for the Welsh club.

