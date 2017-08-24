New Transfer Talk header

Watford close to signing Benfica winger Andre Carrillo on loan?

CSKA Moscow's midfielder from Serbia Zoran Tosic (R) vies with Sporting's midfielder Andre Carrillo (L) during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August
Watford reportedly pencil in a medical for Benfica winger Andre Carrillo, who they hope to sign on a season's loan before the weekend.
Andre Carrillo will undergo a medical with Watford on Thursday afternoon ahead of joining from Benfica on a season-long loan, according to a report.

The Peru international winger has previously worked with Hornets boss Marco Silva at Sporting Lisbon, where he spent six years of his career.

Carrillo departed for Benfica in 2016, but BBC Sport claims that the 26-year-old is now bound for Hertfordshire as Watford have agreed terms on a short-term move.

It is suggested that the Premier League side already have a work permit for the Alianza Lima academy product, with today's medical the final hurdle before the transfer is finalised.

Watford have brought in seven new faces during the summer window, including Andre Gray from Burnley and Brazilian youngster Richarlison.

