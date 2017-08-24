Watford reportedly pencil in a medical for Benfica winger Andre Carrillo, who they hope to sign on a season's loan before the weekend.

The Peru international winger has previously worked with Hornets boss Marco Silva at Sporting Lisbon, where he spent six years of his career.

Carrillo departed for Benfica in 2016, but BBC Sport claims that the 26-year-old is now bound for Hertfordshire as Watford have agreed terms on a short-term move.

It is suggested that the Premier League side already have a work permit for the Alianza Lima academy product, with today's medical the final hurdle before the transfer is finalised.

Watford have brought in seven new faces during the summer window, including Andre Gray from Burnley and Brazilian youngster Richarlison.