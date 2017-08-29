New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'fail in Kenneth Zohore approach'

Cardiff City reportedly reject an inquiry from Everton for striker Kenneth Zohore.
Everton have reportedly seen an approach for Kenneth Zohore rejected by Cardiff City.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is keen to add one more high-profile striker to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline, and reports earlier this week suggested that he had turned his attention to Zohore.

The 23-year-old scored 12 league goals for the Bluebirds last season and has already found the back of the net once this term to help Cardiff climb to the top of the Championship table with a perfect record after five games.

BBC Sport reports that Cardiff have rejected an inquiry for Zohore from Everton, who could now look at other targets rather than trying to convince Cardiff to sell before the deadline.

Everton have spent almost £150m already this summer, bringing in the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

