Swansea City have completed the signing of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

The Ivory Coast international rejoins the Swans on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months on top of that.

Bony returns to the Liberty Stadium in a deal worth a reported £12m, just two-and-a-half-years after joining Man City for £28m.

The 28-year-old managed just 10 goals in his 46 appearances for Man City, but his first spell at Swansea was much more prolific with 34 goals in 70 outings - only 56 of which were starts.

Bony, whose arrival allowed Swansea to sell Fernando Llorente to Tottenham Hotspur, could make his second debut for the Swans against Newcastle United after the international break.