New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tite: 'Philippe Coutinho affected by talk over Liverpool future'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Brazil coach Tite says that Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been affected by talk over a potential transfer to Barcelona.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 09:35 UK

Brazil coach Tite has acknowledged that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been affected by speculation over his future at Liverpool.

Coutinho has been linked with a switch to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants said to be willing to pay £148m in order to push through a transfer for the playmaker.

With just hours remaining in the summer window, it still remains unclear where Coutinho will be playing his football this season, but his national team boss has suggested that the player faces a period of time to get back settled into life in club football.

The 56-year-old told reporters: "It has affected him and will continue to affect him until the transfer window closes."

"If he leaves, he will continue to be affected because he'll need time to adapt to his new club. Players are human beings and they respond in different ways. I'm not sure how he will respond because it depends on the person.

"I don't have an opinion on what is best for him. If he stays at Liverpool. I will be happy. If he goes to Barcelona I will be happy too."

Liverpool signed Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013, with 43 goals being netted in 181 appearances during that time.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool 'agree £148m Coutinho deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Tite, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson pleased with Naby Keita signing
Liverpool complete Oxlade-Chamberlain dealTite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Liverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'Wolfsburg 'favourites for Origi'Ox 'joins Liverpool for less money'
Neville slams Ox to Liverpool 'announcement'Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'Liverpool hopeful of late Van Dijk deal?Liverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'Sturridge: 'I feel as sharp as ever'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?
 Thomas Vermaelen in action for Barcelona B on September 24, 2014
Everton make move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen?
Tite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'Bartra: Dembele a "great signing" for BarcaBarca defender Marlon in talks with NiceNeymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'
Fernandez: 'Two more could arrive at Barca'Seri blasts Nice for failed moveDembele joins Barca for club-record feeBarcelona 'want Rashford next summer'Dembele "very happy" with Barca move
> Barcelona Homepage
More Brazil News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Tite: 'Philippe Coutinho affected by talk over Liverpool future'
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in "perfect condition" to play for Brazil
 Neymar in action for Brazil on November 18, 2014
Pele congratulates Neymar on Paris Saint-Germain move
Neymar hoping to see Lima join BarcelonaMaradona hits back at "idiot" Dani AlvesCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'Result: Tite's Brazil too good for Australia
Live Commentary: Australia 0-4 Brazil - as it happenedGabriel Jesus: 'Otamendi not to blame'Gabriel Jesus suffers broken eye socketResult: Mercado nets as Argentina beat BrazilTeam News: Messi starts for Argentina versus Brazil
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
 