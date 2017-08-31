Brazil coach Tite says that Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been affected by talk over a potential transfer to Barcelona.

Brazil coach Tite has acknowledged that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been affected by speculation over his future at Liverpool.

Coutinho has been linked with a switch to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants said to be willing to pay £148m in order to push through a transfer for the playmaker.

With just hours remaining in the summer window, it still remains unclear where Coutinho will be playing his football this season, but his national team boss has suggested that the player faces a period of time to get back settled into life in club football.

The 56-year-old told reporters: "It has affected him and will continue to affect him until the transfer window closes."

"If he leaves, he will continue to be affected because he'll need time to adapt to his new club. Players are human beings and they respond in different ways. I'm not sure how he will respond because it depends on the person.

"I don't have an opinion on what is best for him. If he stays at Liverpool. I will be happy. If he goes to Barcelona I will be happy too."

Liverpool signed Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013, with 43 goals being netted in 181 appearances during that time.