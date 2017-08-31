New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion sign Chelsea youngster Kyle Jameson

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Bromwich Albion announce that they have completed the signing of young Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson.
Chelsea have allowed defender Kyle Jameson to make the switch to West Bromwich Albion.

Jameson has spent a small period of time with the Baggies youth setup and after impressing in fixtures against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the West Midlands outfit have offered him an opportunity to continue his development at The Hawthorns.

The 18-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm delighted. I did a bit of research and this is a wonderful club.

"I've already played a couple of games and enjoyed it. Once we start working together as a team then we'll start winning matches."

Chelsea and West Brom are no strangers to completing youth deals, with Isaiah Brown having left West Brom for Chelsea in 2013.

