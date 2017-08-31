New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'close on £10m Jurgen Locadia deal'

PSV Eindhoven's Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League football match PSV Eindhoven vs VfL wolfsburg at the Philips Stadion stadium in Eindhoven on November 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly near a £10m deal for PSV Eindhoven attacker Jurgen Locadia.
By , European Football Editor
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly close to completing a £10m deal for PSV Eindhoven attacker Jurgen Locadia.

On Thursday morning, it was claimed that Wolves had launched a bid for the 23-year-old as they look to beat the likes of Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion to his signature on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sports News, talks have progressed over the last few hours, and Wolves are now nearing a deal for the former Netherlands Under-21 international.

Wolves have already broken the Championship transfer record this summer with their £15.8m capture of Ruben Neves from Porto.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are also said to be confident of signing a striker before the deadline passes.

Jurgen Locadia of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between FC Chornomorets Odesa and PSV Eindhoven held on October 3, 2013
Wolves 'bid £10m for PSV striker'
The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'want three more players'
 Netherlands' Memphis Depay and Columbia's Santiago Arias battle for the ball during their international friendly match on November 19, 2013
Report: Swansea City eager to sign PSV Eindhoven full-back Santiago Arias
