Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly close to completing a £10m deal for PSV Eindhoven attacker Jurgen Locadia.

On Thursday morning, it was claimed that Wolves had launched a bid for the 23-year-old as they look to beat the likes of Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion to his signature on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sports News, talks have progressed over the last few hours, and Wolves are now nearing a deal for the former Netherlands Under-21 international.

Wolves have already broken the Championship transfer record this summer with their £15.8m capture of Ruben Neves from Porto.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are also said to be confident of signing a striker before the deadline passes.