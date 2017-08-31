New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bid £10m for PSV Eindhoven striker'

Jurgen Locadia of PSV Eindhoven
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly table a bid of more than £10m for PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly tabled an offer in excess of £10m for PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia.

The Championship side have been one of the most active sides in English football this summer and broke the division transfer record with the £15.8m capture of Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to secure a new striker, midfielder and left-back before the transfer window closes tonight and, according to The Mirror, the side are now waiting to hear back after submitting a big-money offer for Locadia.

The 23-year-old, who can also play as a winger, has scored 37 goals in 114 Eredivisie appearances since breaking into the senior PSV team in 2011 and earlier this summer spoke of his desire to play in England.

Other striking options under consideration by Wolves on the final day of the window include Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle and Jordan Hugill of Preston North End.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 