Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly tabled an offer in excess of £10m for PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia.

The Championship side have been one of the most active sides in English football this summer and broke the division transfer record with the £15.8m capture of Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to secure a new striker, midfielder and left-back before the transfer window closes tonight and, according to The Mirror, the side are now waiting to hear back after submitting a big-money offer for Locadia.

The 23-year-old, who can also play as a winger, has scored 37 goals in 114 Eredivisie appearances since breaking into the senior PSV team in 2011 and earlier this summer spoke of his desire to play in England.

Other striking options under consideration by Wolves on the final day of the window include Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle and Jordan Hugill of Preston North End.