Stefano Denswil will not be joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Club Brugge, meaning that Connor Goldson's proposed switch to Ipswich Town could also be off.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been dealt a deadline-day blow as Dutch defender Stefano Denswil's move from Club Brugge has fallen through.

The 24-year-old was due to join the Premier League side on a season-long loan deal on Thursday after passing a medical on the South Coast.

An injury to another Brugge player has seen the transfer collapse, however, putting an end to his hopes of reuniting with former teammate Jose Izquierdo at The Amex.

According to The Argus, the knock-on effect could also see the plug pulled on Connor Goldson's temporary switch to Ipswich Town.

Brighton have already missed out on Renato Neto and Raphael Dwamena this summer due to failed medicals.