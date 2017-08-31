Hull City secure the loan signing of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Hull City have secured the signing of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has been part of the Blues' setup since the age of seven and has made one appearance for the senior side, coming on as a substitute for the last game of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Last term Tomori was on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion, helping them to promotion to the Premier League, and was also part of the England under-20s side that won the World Cup over the summer.

Tomori becomes the third Chelsea player to join Leonid Slutsky's side on loan this summer, following on from the arrivals of fellow defenders Ola Aina and Michael Hector.

The Tigers have made a mixed start to the new Championship season, winning two, losing two and drawing one from their opening five games.