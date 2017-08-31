New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in taking Demarai Gray from Leicester City after seeing Bournemouth fail with their latest approach.
Bournemouth have reportedly had a £25m bid for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray rejected, leaving the door open for Crystal Palace to pounce.

The England Under-21s international is already thought to have been subjected to one bid from the Cherries earlier in the summer, worth around £20m.

According to Sky Sports News, however, their failure to meet Leicester's valuation could now see Palace rejoin the race with a late swap deal.

It is claimed that the Eagles are open to parting company with Andros Townsend, though the player himself is more reluctant to leave at this late stage.

Gray has made 41 appearances in a Leicester shirt, four of which have come in the opening month of the 2017-18 campaign.

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
