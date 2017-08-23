Bournemouth are reportedly ready to make a bid of £25m in order to try to sign Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

Bournemouth have reportedly maintained an interest in signing Leicester City winger Demarai Gray before the end of the transfer window.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that the Cherries had seen a £20m bid rejected for a player who impressed for England Under-21s at Euro 2017.

However, after Bournemouth lost both of their opening games in the Premier League without scoring a goal, it appears that manager Eddie Howe is ready to increase his attempts to try to take the wideman to the Vitality Stadium.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth are ready to test Leicester's resolve with an offer of £25m for the 21-year-old, who continues to spend the majority of his time at the King Power Stadium on the bench.

Gray scored in Leicester's 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, but the former Birmingham City prospect has only spent three minutes plus added-on time on the pitch in the club's first two Premier League games.