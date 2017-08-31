Crystal Palace reportedly decide to make an approach for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, who is available to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Crystal Palace.

Eagles boss Frank de Boer has already brought in Jairo Riedewald and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in an attempt to strengthen his defence, but a dismal start to the Premier League campaign has left the Dutchman looking for further additions.

According to Sky Sports News, that has led to the club's new manager moving for Mangala, who is available to leave the Etihad Stadium on deadline day.

In 2014, City paid Paris Saint-Germain a fee of £32m to sign the centre-back but after 64 appearances in the North-West, the French international spent the most recent campaign on loan at Valencia.

Mangala has featured on the substitutes' bench for City this season, but Pep Guardiola is allegedly looking to sign West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans as a replacement.

Palace are also understood to be keen on Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho and while it is unclear whether that remains the case, Mangala would be regarded as a cheaper option than having to spend £30m on his compatriot.