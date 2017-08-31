New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace make approach for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala?

Blaise Mautuidi, Eliaquim Mangala and Joe Hart in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
© AFP
Crystal Palace reportedly decide to make an approach for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, who is available to leave the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 09:25 UK

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Crystal Palace.

Eagles boss Frank de Boer has already brought in Jairo Riedewald and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in an attempt to strengthen his defence, but a dismal start to the Premier League campaign has left the Dutchman looking for further additions.

According to Sky Sports News, that has led to the club's new manager moving for Mangala, who is available to leave the Etihad Stadium on deadline day.

In 2014, City paid Paris Saint-Germain a fee of £32m to sign the centre-back but after 64 appearances in the North-West, the French international spent the most recent campaign on loan at Valencia.

Mangala has featured on the substitutes' bench for City this season, but Pep Guardiola is allegedly looking to sign West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans as a replacement.

Palace are also understood to be keen on Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho and while it is unclear whether that remains the case, Mangala would be regarded as a cheaper option than having to spend £30m on his compatriot.

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Read Next:
Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eliaquim Mangala, Frank de Boer, Jairo Riedewald, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Pep Guardiola, Jonny Evans, Mamadou Sakho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
City allow Denayer to join GalatasarayPalace make approach for Mangala?Stoke 'revive Fabian Delph interest'Sterling 'staying at Manchester City'Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal move'
De Bruyne: 'Sanchez would be good addition'Arsenal players 'want Sanchez exit'Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'Matic expecting six-team title race
> Manchester City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Blaise Mautuidi, Eliaquim Mangala and Joe Hart in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Crystal Palace make approach for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala?
 Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring with Mark Noble during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Crystal Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Crystal Palace 'join race for Oumar Niasse'
Pape Souare pleased with Palace returnReport: Palace's third Sakho bid rejectedMandanda: Trying to leave Palace "was hell"Allardyce 'not interested' in Palace returnPalace 'closing in on £25m Sakho deal'
Palace to bid for West Ham's Fonte?De Boer's Palace future 'in doubt'Leicester 'launch £27m Townsend bid'Frank de Boer: 'Palace have no balls'Result: Swansea condemn Palace to another defeat
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
 