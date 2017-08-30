New Transfer Talk header

Raheem Sterling 'staying at Manchester City'

Raheem Sterling walks off after seeing red during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
Manchester City reportedly decide against using Raheem Sterling as part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to the club from Arsenal.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Manchester City have reportedly ruled out the possibility of using Raheem Sterling as part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to the club.

Reports emerged yesterday that the England international could be included in Man City's bid for Sanchez in a late attempt to convince Arsenal to sell.

The Gunners are understood to be interested in the possibility of bringing the 22-year-old to the Emirates Stadium having rejected a £50m approach from Man City yesterday.

However, Sky Sports News reports that Sterling will not be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer and that City are determined to sign Sanchez without the need to include any players as makeweights.

Pep Guardiola's side are expected to return with an improved bid for the 28-year-old today, and the player himself is thought to be desperate to reunite with his former Barcelona manager.

Sanchez's contract at Arsenal expires next summer, but manager Arsene Wenger has repeatedly insisted that the Chilean will not leave the club during the current transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
