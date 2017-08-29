New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 09:36 UK

Manchester City are reportedly willing to include Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners have insisted that Sanchez is not for sale this summer, with manager Arsene Wenger recently suggesting that the Chile international will see out the rest of his contract.

Less than 12 months remain on the attacker's deal, and there is no indication that the 28-year-old, who has also been linked to Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, is close to signing a new one.

According to The Mirror, Man City are hopeful that Arsenal will agree to sell before Thursday's deadline if the two-time Premier League champions include Sterling in a deal.

The former Liverpool winger, who joined City in a £50m transfer in 2015, has scored two goals in three Premier League appearances so far this season.

It is believed that Pep Guardiola's club have now made direct contact with Arsenal regarding a possible deal for Sanchez, but the Gunners may want a fee of around £70m before they consider selling.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
Man City offer £70m plus Denayer for Sanchez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Ian Wight wants Arsene Wenger to leave his job as Arsenal manager
 Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion offered Arsenal outcast Mathieu Debuchy?
Winterburn "lost for words" after Arsenal defeatArsenal 'deny Sanchez has put in transfer request'Ramsey: 'Arsenal have to change'Chelsea 'agree £35m Ox deal'Man City offer £70m plus Denayer for Sanchez?
Mesut Ozil issues apology to Arsenal fansHenry questions Sanchez's Arsenal futureHartson: 'Arsenal players lacked fight'Carragher lays into 'cowardly' ArsenalNeville blasts Arsenal after Anfield loss
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Jason Denayer of Manchester City in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Hearts and Manchester City at Tyncastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Manchester City's Jason Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'
 Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic re-sign Patrick Roberts on loan
Man City offer £70m plus Denayer for Sanchez?De Bruyne unhappy with Sterling dismissalSwansea 'to offer £13m for Wilfried Bony'Kompany: 'Bournemouth made life tough'Sergio Aguero denies 'striking steward'
Guardiola confused by Sterling red cardHowe "disappointed" with late City defeatResult: Sterling nets late as City beat BournemouthLive Commentary: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City - as it happenedTeam News: City drop Aguero, Bournemouth start Defoe
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 