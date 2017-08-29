New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal players 'want Alexis Sanchez exit'

Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that a significant portion of the Arsenal squad would support a decision to let Alexis Sanchez leave the club before the end of the transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 22:52 UK

A number of first-team players at Arsenal reportedly want the club to sell Alexis Sanchez before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Sanchez's future has dominated much of Arsenal's transfer window, with the Chile international refusing to sign a new deal at the club despite having less than one year remaining on his current contract.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with the 28-year-old but saw an initial bid of £50m turned down this evening - although they are expected to return with an improved offer which could involve Raheem Sterling heading in the opposite direction.

Fans and pundits have expressed their belief that losing Sanchez so close to the end of the transfer window would leave Arsenal in a worse state than they are at the moment, but The Telegraph claims that a significant portion of the squad would support the move.

Arsenal players reportedly feel that the relentless speculation over Sanchez's future is having a detrimental effect on the squad, while they also believe that he has no desire to be at the club and has put himself ahead of the team for too long.

Those feelings are understood to have been heightened by Sanchez's performance during Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, when he made his first start of the season.

Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Raheem Sterling, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Arsenal want Sergio Aguero from Manchester City in Alexis Sanchez deal?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
Arsenal players 'want Sanchez exit'Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'Arsenal reject £50m Man City bid for SanchezWenger 'in heated training-ground row'Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Man Utd'
Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'Inter 'make improved bid for Mustafi'Monaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'Ramsey 'expected to be fit for Austria'Report: Draxler still on Arsenal radar
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Arsenal want Sergio Aguero from Manchester City in Alexis Sanchez deal?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
Arsenal players 'want Sanchez exit'Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'Arsenal reject £50m Man City bid for SanchezAlexis Sanchez 'offered to Man Utd'Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'
Matic expecting six-team title raceArsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'Celtic re-sign Patrick Roberts on loan
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 