West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans reportedly chooses a move to Manchester City over a possible switch to Arsenal.

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans has reportedly decided on a move to Manchester City ahead of fellow interested party Arsenal.

City have seen two bids rejected for the 29-year-old already this summer as West Brom hold out for a £30m offer, with Arsenal understood to have made a late attempt to hijack the bid.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Evans is not interested in moving to the Emirates Stadium and would prefer to join Pep Guardiola at City should either deal materialise.

Leicester City have also seen an offer rejected for the Northern Ireland international, although the Foxes are no longer in the running for his signature.

Evans joined the Baggies from Man City's local rivals Manchester United for £6m in August 2015 and has since made 65 appearances for the club across all competitions.