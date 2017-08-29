Manchester United are reportedly contacted about the possibility of a shock bid for Arsenal forward and Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been offered to Manchester United amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez is eager to leave the Gunners this summer following their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League, with Manchester City the long-time favourites for his signature.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has remained steadfast in his insistence that the 28-year-old will not be leaving the club before Thursday's transfer deadline.

However, The Independent claims that the forward's desire to move has led to intermediaries seeking Manchester United's stance on a possible shock bid for the Chile international.

United are understood to be willing to explore the option of signing Sanchez, although the player's preference is still to rejoin former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The latest reports suggest that City are hopeful of securing a player-plus-cash deal for Sanchez, with Raheem Sterling moving in the opposite direction.