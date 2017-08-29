New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal reportedly enter the race to sign £30m Manchester City target Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 15:51 UK

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Interest in the 29-year-old has grown over the past fortnight, with Manchester City understood to have seen two bids rejected and Leicester City also failing with an official approach.

Man City are expected to return with a third offer of £30m, matching the Baggies' asking price, but The Telegraph reports that they could face late competition for his signature from Arsenal.

The Gunners saw an offer for Evans rejected last year, but Arsene Wenger has now reportedly reignited that interest following his side's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal have not yet submitted an official bid for the Northern Ireland international, but have enquired as to his availability.

Evans is yet to make an appearance for the Baggies this season due to injury.

Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
