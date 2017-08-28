New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'launch £23m bid for Jonny Evans'

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Leicester City reportedly make a £23m bid for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans, who is also wanted by Manchester City.
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 09:55 UK

Leicester City have reportedly made a £23m bid for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans.

Evans was linked with a move to the former Premier League champions earlier this summer, before Manchester City joined the race for the Northern Ireland international over the last week.

Man City are believed to have already had a £22m bid turned down for the 29-year-old, with the Citizens learning that it will cost them £30m to sign the former Manchester United centre-back.

However, according to BBC Sport, Leicester are still very much in the race, and the Foxes have made an offer of £23m in a bid to seal a deal in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

Evans has recently been made skipper of West Brom after Darren Fletcher left The Hawthorns for Stoke City.

He moved to the Baggies from United in the summer of 2015, and has scored three times in 65 appearances over the last two seasons.

Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
