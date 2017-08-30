Kevin De Bruyne: 'Alexis Sanchez would be good addition'

Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne backs the club's pursuit of Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has backed the club's pursuit of Alexis Sanchez, insisting that the Arsenal attacker would be a "good addition" to the squad.

Sanchez's future promises to dominate the closing stages of the transfer window, with the 28-year-old desperate to leave the Gunners before Thursday's deadline.

City are understood to have seen an initial bid of £50m rejected by Arsenal, although they are expected to return with an improved offer which could potentially see Raheem Sterling move in the opposite direction.

"He's a very good player, obviously but I don't know what's happening about the other transfers," De Bruyne told Sky Sports News.

"I think City is doing the business perfectly this summer and if they want him they will try everything to get him. And if he comes to us that's a good addition. A quick transfer is good. If it drags on it can be annoying and I had to wait two or three weeks to join City.

"Every time you go home everyone asks what's happening? You say you're going, then the next day you say you're staying - it can be annoying. But everyone needs to be happy, both teams, the players. But when it's over, everyone is relieved."

Sanchez, who has scored 72 goals in 145 appearances since joining Arsenal in 2014, has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

