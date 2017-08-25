New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Frank de Boer: 'Crystal Palace still active in transfer market'

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
© AFP
Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer confirms he wants to sign a new goalkeeper and a new striker before the transfer window closes.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 15:33 UK

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has revealed that he wants to sign a new goalkeeper and a new striker before the transfer window closes for business at the end of the month.

Palace have opened their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Liverpool.

The Eagles will look to return to winning ways when they host Swansea City this weekend, but De Boer has said that his squad is far from complete entering the latter stages of the window.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park in recent days, and the Dutch manager has also confirmed that he wants to bring in competition for Christian Benteke.

"I think we still need some players. If some players get injured it will get a little bit narrow. For example, a striker behind Christian (Benteke), we don't really have a really competitive striker behind Christian. We are looking for that," De Boer told reporters.

"You want to get prepared as best you can. I can say so many names. We, of course, have all the list of goalkeepers that maybe can be suitable for us."

Jairo Riedewald and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timothy Fosu-Mensah are Palace's three summer signings thus far.

Michel Vorm of Tottenham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and and Tottingham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Read Next:
Crystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Frank de Boer, Michel Vorm, Christian Benteke, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jairo Riedewald, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Frank de Boer: 'Crystal Palace still active in transfer market'
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
Oliver Burke leaves RB Leipzig to sign for West Bromwich Albion
 Michel Vorm of Tottenham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and and Tottingham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Crystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'
De Boer unsure about length of Zaha layoffPalace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'De Boer: 'Sakho too pricey for Palace'De Boer "confident" despite Liverpool lossKlopp 'happy' after slender Liverpool win
Result: Liverpool battle to victory over PalaceTeam News: Daniel Sturridge returns for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace - as it happenedJordan: 'De Boer risky choice for Palace'De Boer confirms Palace interest in Burke
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
 