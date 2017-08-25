Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer confirms he wants to sign a new goalkeeper and a new striker before the transfer window closes.

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has revealed that he wants to sign a new goalkeeper and a new striker before the transfer window closes for business at the end of the month.

Palace have opened their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Liverpool.

The Eagles will look to return to winning ways when they host Swansea City this weekend, but De Boer has said that his squad is far from complete entering the latter stages of the window.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park in recent days, and the Dutch manager has also confirmed that he wants to bring in competition for Christian Benteke.

"I think we still need some players. If some players get injured it will get a little bit narrow. For example, a striker behind Christian (Benteke), we don't really have a really competitive striker behind Christian. We are looking for that," De Boer told reporters.

"You want to get prepared as best you can. I can say so many names. We, of course, have all the list of goalkeepers that maybe can be suitable for us."

Jairo Riedewald and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timothy Fosu-Mensah are Palace's three summer signings thus far.