Crystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'

Crystal Palace could move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm in the final week of the transfer window, according to a report.

Vorm's future at Tottenham has been thrown into doubt after the London club completed the signing of Southampton stopper Paulo Gazzaniga on Wednesday afternoon.

Vorm joined Spurs from Swansea City in the summer of 2014, but the 33-year-old has only made 10 Premier League appearances over the last three seasons due to Hugo Lloris's presence at White Hart Lane.

Palace are said to be in the market for a new stopper after allowing Steve Mandanda to return to Marseille earlier this summer, and according to Sky Sports News, Eagles boss Frank de Boer is considering a move for Vorm.

The 15-time Netherlands international made 89 Premier League appearances for Swansea between 2011 and 2014.