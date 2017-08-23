Tottenham Hotspur announce that they have signed Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on a five-year deal.

Despite having Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm on the books, it has been reported for some time that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to add a third stopper to his first-team squad.

Gazzaniga was initially linked with a switch to North London at the start of August, and Spurs have now confirmed that the 25-year-old has completed a move.

The Argentine has been contracted to the Saints since 2012, but just 23 appearances in all competitions have been made during that time.

However, Gazzaniga did make 32 outings in La Liga during a loan spell with Rayo Vallecano last season.