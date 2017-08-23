New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur complete signing of Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

Paulo Gazzaniga in action for Southampton on April 12, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur announce that they have signed Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on a five-year deal.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 14:17 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on a five-year deal.

Despite having Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm on the books, it has been reported for some time that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to add a third stopper to his first-team squad.

Gazzaniga was initially linked with a switch to North London at the start of August, and Spurs have now confirmed that the 25-year-old has completed a move.

The Argentine has been contracted to the Saints since 2012, but just 23 appearances in all competitions have been made during that time.

However, Gazzaniga did make 32 outings in La Liga during a loan spell with Rayo Vallecano last season.

Paulo Gazzaniga of FC Southampton runs with the ball during the friendly match between FC Groningen and FC Southampton at Euroborg Arena on July 18, 2015 in Groningen, Netherlands.
