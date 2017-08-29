Crystal Palace have fallen short with their latest attempt to sign outcast defender Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool, according to a report.
The Eagles are understood to have a third offer, worth around £25m, knocked back for the France international centre-back.
BBC Sport claims that Palace chairman Steve Parish tabled the bid on Tuesday, with £22m upfront and the rest in add-ons.
Palace were understood to be confident that their latest approach would be successful, but Liverpool are instead holding out for their £30m asking price to be met.
Sakho, deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield under boss Jurgen Klopp, enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Selhurst Park in the second half of last season when featuring eight times.