A report claims that Crystal Palace have had a £25m bid rejected for Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho, as the Reds hold out for £30m.

The Eagles are understood to have a third offer, worth around £25m, knocked back for the France international centre-back.

BBC Sport claims that Palace chairman Steve Parish tabled the bid on Tuesday, with £22m upfront and the rest in add-ons.

Palace were understood to be confident that their latest approach would be successful, but Liverpool are instead holding out for their £30m asking price to be met.

Sakho, deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield under boss Jurgen Klopp, enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Selhurst Park in the second half of last season when featuring eight times.