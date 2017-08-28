Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is reportedly looking to make a bid for West Ham United and Portugal defender Jose Fonte.

The Eagles have made a poor start to the new Premier League season, losing their first three fixtures and failing to score a single goal in the top flight.

New Palace manager Frank de Boer is believed to be under pressure already, with the club hierarchy reportedly unsure of his ability to turn things round at Selhurst Park.

According to The Mirror, De Boer is eager to make several new signings before the closure of the summer transfer window, and has identified Fonte as a key target.

The Portugal international had a successful previous spell at Palace between 2007 and 2010 before moving to Southampton, where he remained until January.

Fonte, 33, has made just one league start this term and was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 loss at Newcastle United.