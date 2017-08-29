New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace 'close to agreeing £25m deal for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho'

Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho before the Premier League match against Liverpool on April 23, 2017
Crystal Palace are reportedly close to agreeing a £25m deal for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Crystal Palace are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a £25m fee with Liverpool for the signing of Mamadou Sakho.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour at Anfield after being sent home from the club's pre-season tour in 2016 by manager Jurgen Klopp.

There has seemingly been no way back for Sakho on Merseyside, with Klopp excluding the centre-back from the first team since the start of last season.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Selhurst Park, and now according to the Daily Mail, a £25m permanent deal is edging closer to completion.

Sakho made eight appearances in the Premier League for Palace last season.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
