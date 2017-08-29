New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Naby Keita "delighted" to seal club-record move to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool confirm the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who says that he is "delighted" to have agreed a move for next summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 09:10 UK

Naby Keita has claimed that he is 'excited' to be part of the future project at Liverpool after securing a move to the club.

The Premier League outfit have confirmed that the Guinea international will move to Anfield on July 1, 2018 after reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig.

The Reds have been trying to get Keita through the door all summer, and now they have finally got their man in what is believed to be a club-record deal worth more than £48m.

Even though the midfielder will not join up with his new club until next year, he will be keeping a close eye on how Jurgen Klopp's team perform this season.

"I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly," Keita told the club's official website.

"My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt - that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

"Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance."

The 22-year-old scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season.

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool 'agree club-record Keita deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Naby Keita, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Naby Keita "delighted" to seal club-record move to Liverpool
 Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in "perfect condition" to play for Brazil
Liverpool 'agree club-record Keita deal'Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'Carragher lays into 'cowardly' ArsenalWenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'Klopp hails Reds after Arsenal demolition
Henderson 'delighted' with Gunners routResult: Liverpool thrash Arsenal at AnfieldTeam News: Sanchez starts for Arsenal at AnfieldLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - as it happenedBarca, Liverpool 'negotiating Coutinho deal'
> Liverpool Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Naby Keita "delighted" to seal club-record move to Liverpool
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
Report: Liverpool agree club-record deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
Oliver Burke leaves RB Leipzig to sign for West Bromwich Albion
Burke 'heading for West Brom medical'De Boer confirms Palace interest in BurkePalace consider move for Oliver Burke?Leipzig leave door open for Keita exitLeipzig rule out offloading Oliver Burke
Rangnick: 'New Keita deal unlikely'Leipzig "100% sure" Keita is stayingLiverpool 'end interest in Naby Keita'Liverpool to make final offer for Keita?Leipzig director criticises Keita entourage
> RB Leipzig Homepage



Tables
 