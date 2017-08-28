Liverpool reportedly agree a club-record deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the Guinean believed to be joining the Reds next summer.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a club-record deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to join the Reds on July 1, 2018.

The Merseyside outfit targeted the Guinea international earlier in the summer, but were knocked back numerous times.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp's side went as high as £70m in the bidding, but the Bundesliga club made it clear that Keita is not for sale in the current transfer window.

However, BBC Sport has claimed that Liverpool have agreed to pay the £48m release clause that will allow Keita to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium to finalise the deal at this stage.

Should the deal be formally confirmed, it will surpass the £35m that the Anfield outfit paid to Newcastle United for striker Andy Carroll in 2011.