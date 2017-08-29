Sam Allardyce rules out returning to Crystal Palace amid reports that Frank de Boer could lose his job just three games into the Premier League season.

Sam Allardyce has distanced himself from reports that Crystal Palace are considering re-hiring him, three months after the manager's decision to leave Selhurst Park.

The Eagles brought in Frank de Boer as a replacement, but the Dutchman has struggled in the early stages of the season, overseeing three Premier League defeats, in which the team conceded six goals and failed to score.

It is believed that the Palace hierarchy are unconvinced that the manager can turn the club's fortunes around and are pondering giving him the boot.

Rumours circulated that chairman Steve Parish is debating whether or not to make a move for Allardyce in the hope of convincing him to jump back into management, but the man himself is enjoying his break.

"I've been relaxing this summer watching the interesting transfer market and being associated with any club at this early stage of the season would not be of any interest to me at the moment," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

"I have just had a trip to Hawaii watching from afar and I went to watch Manchester United on Saturday and I wouldn't associate myself with any job at this moment in time.

"Three games into the Premier League season, it is a little hasty when people talk about you coming back into football. At this moment in time, I am very comfortable in my life.

"My time in the Premier League for many, many years has been tremendously exciting and I have enjoyed every minute, but having a break from football is the right thing for me to do."

Allardyce helped Palace secure Premier League survival during his five-month spell in charge of the team last season.