Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace future 'in serious doubt'

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
© AFP
Dutch manager Frank de Boer faces a battle to save his job at Crystal Palace, just four games into his tenure, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Frank de Boer is reportedly battling to save his job at Crystal Palace, just four games into his tenure.

De Boer replaced Sam Allardyce as head coach of the Eagles this summer, and he got his first taste of winning with the London club in last week's EFL Cup fixture with Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park, which ended in a 2-1 home success.

Palace have lost each of their three Premier League matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, however, the latest of which was a 2-0 home defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.

A record of zero goals scored and six conceded has led to early criticism of De Boer, and according to The Guardian, the Palace hierarchy are 'deeply unimpressed' with the start to the season.

The report adds that Palace are becoming 'increasingly unconvinced' that the Dutchman is capable of turning things around, which could see the 47-year-old become the first Premier League manager of the season to be sacked.

Former Ajax boss De Boer, who was sacked just 14 games into his tenure with Inter Milan last year, was heavily critical of his players following the loss to Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

Ajax's head coach Frank de Boer gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Celtic and Ajax at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 22, 2013
Read Next:
Frank de Boer: 'Palace have no balls'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Frank de Boer, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace future 'in serious doubt'
 Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Leicester City 'launch £27m Andros Townsend bid'
 Ajax's head coach Frank de Boer gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Celtic and Ajax at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 22, 2013
Frank de Boer: 'Crystal Palace have no balls'
Result: Swansea condemn Palace to another defeatTeam News: McArthur starts for PalaceWest Brom to launch bid for Sakho?De Boer: 'Palace still active in market'Oliver Burke seals West Brom move
Crystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'De Boer unsure about length of Zaha layoffPalace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'De Boer: 'Sakho too pricey for Palace'De Boer "confident" despite Liverpool loss
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 