Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-2
SwanseaSwansea City

Benteke (10'), Ward (77'), Cabaye (79'), Puncheon (93')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Abraham (44'), Ayew (48')
Fer (80')

Result: Swansea City condemn Crystal Palace to third-successive league defeat

Ajax's head coach Frank de Boer gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Celtic and Ajax at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Swansea City beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 17:32 UK

Tammy Abraham scored his first Premier League goal to help Swansea City to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Chelsea loanee beat Wayne Hennessey with a low finish late in the first half, before Jordan Ayew pounced on a mistake from the hosts to add a second.

Palace, who have now won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Swansea, drop down to 19th place in the table as they await their first league point under new boss Frank de Boer.

Ayew could have opened his account as early as the third minute when spotted by Abraham in the box, but he headed wide from the game's first chance.

Patrick van Aanholt and James McArthur then came close for the Eagles, with the latter also heading wide of the target from a good position.

The Swans stepped up a gear midway through the first half, though, and they were ahead before the break thanks to Abraham's volleyed finish to get the beating of Hennessey, who had earlier denied the striker with a big stop.

Palace, without a goal in seven of their last eight league outings - all of which have ended in defeat - looked to drag themselves back on level terms through a Martin Kelly header that Lukasz Fabianski was well placed to keep out.

Ayew netted a killer second 48 minutes in to dent the Eagles' hopes, however, poking the ball past Hennessey after Kyle Naughton stole it off Kelly in midfield to play his teammate through on goal.

Andros Townsend failed to convert when in a promising position 10 minutes from time, with the blunt hosts unable to find a way through as their slow start to the season continues.

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 