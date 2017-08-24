Wayne Rooney's decision to retire from international football with England "is a fantastic move", according to former Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Rooney, 31, had decided to end his England career after a record-breaking 53 goals in 119 appearances for the national team.

Many have questioned the Everton forward's decision to retire ahead of the 2018 World Cup, but Allardyce has said that it was the right time for the former Manchester United captain to step away from duty.

"Every year he has had an international call-up unless he was injured and he's had three weeks max rest in between seasons - and that takes its toll in the end," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

"Wayne wants to play for as long as he possibly can so I think it is a fantastic move. It is international week this week and for the first time for a long time he will have a break. He will have a rest and can recharge.

"He has started the season brilliantly with Everton and, for me, it will extend his career at Everton and that will be a good thing for them and for him."

Rooney's total of 119 caps is six short of the overall record held by former Three Lions goalkeeper Peter Shilton.