Sam Allardyce backs Wayne Rooney's England retirement

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Wayne Rooney's decision to retire from international football with England "is a fantastic move", according to former Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has claimed that Wayne Rooney has made "a fantastic move" in retiring from international duty.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Rooney, 31, had decided to end his England career after a record-breaking 53 goals in 119 appearances for the national team.

Many have questioned the Everton forward's decision to retire ahead of the 2018 World Cup, but Allardyce has said that it was the right time for the former Manchester United captain to step away from duty.

"Every year he has had an international call-up unless he was injured and he's had three weeks max rest in between seasons - and that takes its toll in the end," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

"Wayne wants to play for as long as he possibly can so I think it is a fantastic move. It is international week this week and for the first time for a long time he will have a break. He will have a rest and can recharge.

"He has started the season brilliantly with Everton and, for me, it will extend his career at Everton and that will be a good thing for them and for him."

Rooney's total of 119 caps is six short of the overall record held by former Three Lions goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman happy with Rooney's retirement call
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Wayne Rooney, Peter Shilton, Football
Your Comments
More England News
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Wayne Rooney retires from international football
 Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Paul Pogba: "Wayne Rooney will always be a legend"
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Agent: 'Wayne Rooney determined to help Everton win silverware'
Gareth Southgate hails Harry MaguireGareth Southgate reveals captaincy plansSouthgate opens up on Rooney talksAllardyce backs Rooney's England callHarry Maguire named in England squad
Koeman happy with Rooney's retirement callSouthgate 'to ditch Hart for Butland'Kane hails England "legend" RooneyEriksson: 'I hope Rooney changes his mind'Hurst: 'Rooney's England career over'
> England Homepage
More Everton News
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Wayne Rooney retires from international football
 Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Paul Pogba: "Wayne Rooney will always be a legend"
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Agent: 'Wayne Rooney determined to help Everton win silverware'
Allardyce backs Rooney's England callKoeman happy with Rooney's retirement callEverton 'rival Newcastle for Dennis Praet'Everton pair Klaassen, Sandro ruled outKane hails England "legend" Rooney
Eriksson: 'I hope Rooney changes his mind'Hurst: 'Rooney's England career over'Chelsea to rival Spurs' Barkley bid?Rooney has dig at Man City fansKoeman not done in transfer window
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 