Leicester City have reportedly made a £27m offer for Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend.

Townsend, 26, joined Palace from Newcastle United last summer, and scored three times in 36 Premier League appearances for the Eagles during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 13-time England international has also featured in all three of Palace's league games under Frank de Boer this season.

Leicester are believed to be long-term admirers of the attacker, however, and according to The Mirror, the Foxes have launched an offer of £27m in a bid to secure his signature before the end of the month.

The former Premier League champions have also been linked with a move for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling as head coach Craig Shakespeare looks to boost his squad before the transfer window slams shut next week.