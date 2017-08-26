Leicester City's Harry Maguire "delighted" with England call-up

Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Harry Maguire intends to "keep working hard" in order to force his way into England boss Gareth Southgate's plans for a starting spot against Malta and Slovakia.
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 21:00 UK

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has admitted that he is "delighted" to have been called up to the England squad and is now determined to "prove a point".

The 24-year-old is one of three uncapped players to have been included in Gareth Southgate's 28-man group for games against Malta and Slovakia, along with Nathaniel Chalobah and Jordan Pickford.

Maguire has impressed for Leicester since earning a £17m move from Hull City in the summer, but he is eager to continue improving his all-round game in order to become a regular for the national side.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the centre-back said: "It is only two games into the season so I was delighted to get a call-up so early. Now I have got to keep working hard, get my head down and prove a point when I get there."

Maguire played the full 90 minutes as Leicester went down 2-0 to Manchester United on Saturday evening, and the former Hull ace was upset by the manner in which his side conceded twice in the final 20 minutes.

"It was a solid performance in terms of our defensive shape but we were not as good on the ball, it was sloppy," he added. "They have waves of attacks and you expect that here at Old Trafford. We came all that way, 60 minutes at 0-0, then at 70 minutes and then we concede from a set play.

"To come to Old Trafford and allow a set piece to go in is disappointing. To let Rashford have that much time and space is very disappointing for us."

Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Chris Smalling and John Stones are the other specialist centre-backs in England's latest squad.

Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Shakespeare: 'Maguire future England captain'
 Marouane Fellaini scores the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Craig Shakespeare "disappointed" by defeat to Manchester United
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: "Manchester United played very well"
 Wayne Rooney in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'understands Wayne Rooney's England call'
Craig Shakespeare tips Harry Maguire as future England captain
