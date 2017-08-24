Harry Maguire named in England squad

Gareth Southgate names Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire in his England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia next month.

Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire has been named in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia next month.

Maguire is joined in Gareth Southgate's selection by Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as the Three Lions squad is given a fresh look for the clashes on September 1 and September 4.

Joe Hart keeps his spot in the squad despite a host of speculation, while his West Ham United teammate Aaron Cresswell is also included as the left-back looks to add to his two international appearances.

Everton's Michael Keane and Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier are also included, but Wayne Rooney is absent after the former Manchester United captain announced his retirement from international duty on Wednesday afternoon.

Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe also makes the selection alongside Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Joe Hart, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Aaron Cresswell, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Chris Smalling, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Nathaniel Chalobah, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Raheem Sterling

Forwards: Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck, Daniel Sturridge