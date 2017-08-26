Craig Shakespeare believes that Leicester City did well to frustrate Manchester United, but bemoans his side's inability to defend crosses into the box.

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has admitted that he is "disappointed" his side failed to hold on for a point against Manchester United.

The Foxes frustrated their opponents for three-quarters of the match and were on course to pick up a point from their trip to Old Trafford.

That all changed when Marcus Rashford finally found a way through for his first goal of the season 70 minutes in, though, before Marouane Fellaini followed up with a second of the evening in the 2-0 home win.

Shakespeare was pleased with certain aspects of Leicester's display, but was ultimately left to rue his side's inability to successfully defend from set pieces.

"I think we frustrated them for large parts of the game," he told BT Sport. "When you come to Old Trafford in the form they are in, they will have big moments. We had our moments too but could not see the game through. Set pieces are our Achilles heel at the moment.

"We need to organise and set better. It was a harsh penalty but a great save form Kasper Schmeichel. To go 1-0 down, it knocked a bit of spirit from us. I'm disappointed in the overall result, but we were nice and solid for large parts. You have got be disciplined, you know what the opposition's strengths are. We tried to attack in the second half."

Leicester are down in 16th place in the Premier League table after winning one and losing two of their opening three matches.