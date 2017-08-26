Marcus Rashford says that he is feeling "confident" in front of goal after netting in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has insisted that Manchester United got what they deserved after sticking to the task and grinding out a 2-0 win against Leicester City.

The Red Devils were made to wait until the 70th minute for their breakthrough goal at Old Trafford after being frustrated by a resolute Leicester side.

Rashford was the player who bagged the all important opener, soon after Romelu Lukaku had missed from the penalty spot, while Marouane Fellaini added a late second.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the England international admitted that he is happy to carry the weight of scoring important goals for United.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half and it seemed like it was going to be one of those days," he said. "But the team stuck to the task and thankfully we got the goal. When the chances are coming then I'm confident of getting the goals."

United have kept a clean sheet in their opening three league games for the sixth time in their history, including on four occasions in the Premier League era.