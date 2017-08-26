Aug 26, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Rashford (70'), Fellaini (82')
Mkhitaryan (54')
FT(HT: 0-0)

James (89'), Schmeichel (95')

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford: 'We got our reward'

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Marcus Rashford says that he is feeling "confident" in front of goal after netting in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford has insisted that Manchester United got what they deserved after sticking to the task and grinding out a 2-0 win against Leicester City.

The Red Devils were made to wait until the 70th minute for their breakthrough goal at Old Trafford after being frustrated by a resolute Leicester side.

Rashford was the player who bagged the all important opener, soon after Romelu Lukaku had missed from the penalty spot, while Marouane Fellaini added a late second.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the England international admitted that he is happy to carry the weight of scoring important goals for United.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half and it seemed like it was going to be one of those days," he said. "But the team stuck to the task and thankfully we got the goal. When the chances are coming then I'm confident of getting the goals."

United have kept a clean sheet in their opening three league games for the sixth time in their history, including on four occasions in the Premier League era.

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the Premier League match on May 17, 2017
Fellaini emerges as 'top target' for Juve
Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?
Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho cautious after Manchester United's perfect start
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: "Manchester United played very well"
expand
 