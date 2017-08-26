Aug 26, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Team News: Anthony Martial starts for Manchester United

Anthony Martial celebrates the fourth during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Anthony Martial starts up front alongside Romelu Lukaku as Manchester United welcome Leicester City.
Anthony Martial starts up front alongside Romelu Lukaku as Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford this evening.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes just the one change following the 4-0 win at Swansea City last weekend, rewarding Martial for his goal against the Swans as Marcus Rashford drops back to the bench.

Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Daley Blind continue in the back four ahead of David de Gea between the sticks, while Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan make up the midfield.

For Leicester, Craig Shakespeare names an unchanged starting XI as he looks to build on last week's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy continue in attack, with Riyad Mahrez, Wilfred Ndidi, Matty James and Marc Albrighton named in midfield.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks and Danny Simpson, skipper Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire and Christian Fuchs make up the back four.

Options on the bench for Shakespeare include Islam Slimani, Dermarai Gray and summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Martial, Lukaku
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani

Keep up with all of the action from Old Trafford this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
