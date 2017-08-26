Anthony Martial starts up front alongside Romelu Lukaku as Manchester United welcome Leicester City.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes just the one change following the 4-0 win at Swansea City last weekend, rewarding Martial for his goal against the Swans as Marcus Rashford drops back to the bench.

Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Daley Blind continue in the back four ahead of David de Gea between the sticks, while Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan make up the midfield.

For Leicester, Craig Shakespeare names an unchanged starting XI as he looks to build on last week's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy continue in attack, with Riyad Mahrez, Wilfred Ndidi, Matty James and Marc Albrighton named in midfield.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks and Danny Simpson, skipper Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire and Christian Fuchs make up the back four.

Options on the bench for Shakespeare include Islam Slimani, Dermarai Gray and summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Martial, Lukaku

Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani

