Jose Mourinho urges supporters not to get too excited after Manchester United's perfect start to the season as they also claimed nine points from nine in 2016-17.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is refusing to get carried away after seeing his side maintain their perfect start to the season with victory over Leicester City.

After comfortably seeing off West Ham United and Swansea City in their first two games, the Red Devils produced another impressive team display to grind out a 2-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday evening.

Mourinho was quick to point out that United also had nine points from nine at this stage 12 months ago, however, before eventually finishing in a lowly sixth place, and is therefore keen to not generate too much hype heading into the international break.

Speaking to BT Sport after his side's latest win, the Portuguese said: "We can look into perspective, last season we won against Leicester at home so that doesn't make a difference but we had too many draws at home last season.

"The difference is the quality of our football, we're playing better today and if we hadn't won this match I wouldn't have anyone to blame. The team is playing very well and I'm very confident.

"We are comfortable on the ball and dangerous on the counter attack. But nine points after three matches is nothing different for us because we did that last season."

United have spent 14 days at the top of the Premier League in 2017-18 - the same number as the whole of 2015-16 and 2016-17 combined.